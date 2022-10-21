Detroit Demolition Department leader breaks barriers for Black women

Every step Detroiter LaJuan Counts takes is filled with purpose.

"What I think is important for young Black women to see, is that not only are we a part of the competition - we are winning," said LaJuan Counts.

On Thursday Counts, the director of the Detroit Demolition Department, walked through this neighborhood on the city's east side talking to residents about what they hope to see.

"It’s an opportunity for us to get to know the residence and hear some of their concerns," she said.

Counts is also making history and breaking down barriers. She is the only Black woman in the country to lead a demolition department.

"It's truly an honor," she said. "It means that someone recognized my abilities and my talents, and thought that it was enough to command such a responsibility."

Counts has 30 years of experience in the construction field. She says it is a journey that hasn't always been easy.

"It was isolating," she said. "You learn to basically keep your head down, and be quiet, and just get your work done. Not because there was a threat of harm, but just because it was easier to get work done. You didn’t have to worry about being judged or questioned as much."

Now Counts is using her voice — leadership and experience to inspire other Black women to pursue careers in construction.

"There are generations of young Black girls who don’t know that there is space for them in the construction industry," she said. "So I purposely went to demolition just so I could make sure that I expose the fact that I was there."

According to the National Association of Women in Construction, across the country women make up less than 10 percent of the industry. And of that 10 percent, 44 percent are in management, and 28 percent are in sales.

"There have been times where I’ve seen more women in the industry. We’re kind of in a valley right now, I’m not seeing as many women as I would like to," she said.

Counts works to make a difference alongside Detroit neighborhood police officers and District Five managers. She's busy, but shes never too busy to mentor and inspire other Black women to continue breaking down barriers.

"Call me I’d love to talk to you," she said. "I’d love to bring you out, I’d love to introduce you to those who I know who are in the business, and show you what construction really looks like."

For more information about the City of Detroit's Demolition Department CLICK HERE.



