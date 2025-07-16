The Brief The Detroit Police Department will assume control of the detention facility where inmates are held for pre-arraignment. The Detroit Detention Center, located on Mound Road, has been run by the Michigan Department of Corrections since 2013. A new bill signed by the governor in June authorized the transfer of the structure to city control.



Detroit police will resume control of the detention center after more than 12 years of the state manning operations at the facility.

The city council approved the shift in responsibility after the Michigan governor signed a law authorizing the transfer of the building.

Big picture view:

Starting Aug. 1, the Detroit Police Department will resume operations at the city's detention center where individuals are held ahead of their arraignment.

Since 2013, the Michigan Department of Corrections, which operates the state's prison system, has assumed responsibility for the facility, located at 17601 Mound Road.

The facility holds all detainees aged 17 years and older for up to 72 hours.

On Tuesday, the city council approved a resolution transferring responsibility for next month.

A letter submitted to the city council outlined the vendors currently running the detention center, ranging from medical and custodial staff, as well as food services and hazardous waste removal.

Dig deeper:

Earlier this year, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed HB 4090 into law.

Sponsored by state Rep. Alabas Farhat (D-Dearborn) and introduced in February, the bill authorized the transfer of the 96-acre property from state to city control.

"This would free up personnel there to go to other correctional facilities and DPD is confident they'll be able to adequately staff and maintain that facility," Farhat said while in committee.

He said it would streamline processes for the police department while removing the burden from the state to maintain the facility.