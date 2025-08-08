Detroit drive-by shooting over money leaves two hurt, one arrested

The Brief One person was arrested for allegedly shooting someone over money on Detroit's east side. Detroit police say two people pulled up in front of a home on Strong Street and the driver allegedly opened fire at a man standing outside.



An argument over money turned into a shooting in Detroit's east side on Thursday that left two people injured and one arrested.

At 5 p.m. on Thursday, Detroit police say two people pulled up in front of a home on Strong Street and the driver allegedly opened fire at a man standing outside a home.

The suspect then drove off but did not get far. Officers arrested the alleged gunman and the passenger in the car, who was also discovered to have a gunshot wound.

It is unknown if the passenger was shot by the same alleged shooter.

Even though the police say there has been an uptick in violent crime in Detroit, overall they say the number of crimes is trending down.