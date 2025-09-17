Detroit drone delivers donuts while also showing innovation in delivery technology

The Brief A drone carried donuts two miles across the city in a few minutes. It delivered donuts, but as Mayor Mike Duggan said, this accomplishment can mean faster deliveries. 300 high schoolers got a chance to experience the technology and learn about aerospace firsthand.



There was quite a buzz in downtown Detroit on Wednesday as drones made donut deliveries in the city. But it wasn't all about a sweet stunt.

Big picture view:

A drone flew from New Lab at Michigan Central to Hart Plaza, over 2 miles away, in just a few minutes, marking the longest out-of-sight drone flight in Detroit for now. And it delivered donuts, but as Mayor Mike Duggan said, this accomplishment can mean faster deliveries of things like medical supplies to people in need.

"They just received their beyond visual line of sight waiver, so now they can actually fly that drone along the riverfront at a much further distance without needing to keep eyes on the drone at all times," said Matt Whitaker from Michigan Central.

"We're doing it as safely as possible, and opening relations with the FAA and trying to comply with the regulations is much easier than before. Having the infrastructure in Detroit with Michigan Central and New Lab has been a very important part for us," said co-founder of Aerialoop, Jose Barzallo.

Dig deeper:

Alongside the drone test flight, 300 high schoolers got a chance to experience the technology and learn about aerospace firsthand.

"Aerial mobility is a critical piece of the transportation system moving forward. From inspecting buildings to reaching disaster areas more quickly or moving goods more efficiently, this is just a fun way to demonstrate that," said Michigan Central COO Carolina Pluszczynski.