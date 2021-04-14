Detroit Edison's Damiya Hagemann named Michigan's Miss Basketball

Damiya Hagemann of Detroit Edison has been named Michigan’s Miss Basketball.

(Photo Credit: Detroit Edison Public School Academy)

The Mick McCabe Miss Basketball award honors the state’s top senior female player. Hagemann, who plans to attend Michigan State, was given the award Tuesday.

Hagemann received 2,413 points in the voting of Basketball Coaches Association members. Adrian Lenawee Christian’s Bree Salenbien was second and Jillian Brown of East Grand Rapids finished third.

The 5-foot-7 Hagemann is ranked as one of the top point guards in the country. She averaged 17.4 points, 9.9 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 steals.

Edison players have won the award for three consecutive years. Hagemann follows Gabrielle Elliott and Rickea Jackson, who won in 2019.