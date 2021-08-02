Detroit election officials work to counter voter mistrust ahead of Tuesday's primary

As voters prepare to head to the polls Tuesday, some have concerns.

"The presidential election gets screwed up that big you can’t expect something like a primary here in the city to be trusted either," said Detroit resident Tony Astarita.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has been working to counter that voter mistrust ahead of the primary election.

"I am grateful that the State Senate Oversight Report has put to rest, I think, I hope, any doubts that data can show about our election and really affirm the security and accuracy of the 2020 election," Benson said. "Our systems are safe, secure, and accessible, and I'm proud of all of our clerks who are working this endless election cycle to continue to ensure that democracy is available to all."

Detroit election officials have also been working to assure voters of election security.

"Dozens of lawsuits filed against me and other Michigan officials were proven frivolous," said Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey.

Detroit Election officials said they will once again work to provide a transparent and accurate voting process, starting with absentee ballots.

"We will run them through our ICC high-speed tabulators throughout the progress of the day. Then at 8 p.m., at that particular time, that's when we're going to produce our first results report for absentee voting," said Daniel Baxter, a voting consultant who oversees the TCF absentee voting process.

Baxter said the goal is to have final results by 11 p.m.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Absentee ballots must be received by 8 p.m.

Detroit also unveiled a new digital process for vote challengers.