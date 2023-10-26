Detroit EMS workers and paramedics protest long hours, short staffing

Some Detroit EMS workers and paramedics are joining the picket lines and advocating for improved work conditions – without the official approval of the union.

"For a couple of years now several ambulances each night are closed for lack of staffing," said Patrick Driscoll, a spokesperson for some protesting EMS workers and firefighters. Those trained in handling emergency medical services and fires are being "asked to remain awake for all of 24 hours, fighting fires during the day and going from call to call while working the ambulance at night."

The Detroit Fire Department Chief of Staff, David Levalley, admitted that there were issues with staffing on ambulances, but he said new hires will assist in that.

"All of our new hires now are coming into the department, and they’re trained on EMS and fire," Levalley said.

However, there is another issue to consider – the city is not providing enough time for certain EMS personnel to receive fire training, which would allow them to earn a higher income.

"What we can’t do is shut EMS down to train them all at once, so they are being trained in batches," Levalley explained.

The president of the Detroit Fire Fighters Association, Tom Gehart, told FOX 2 this was not an approved union activity, but he is working with Mayor Mike Duggan to fix some of the concerns of the protesting workers.

To address the fatigue experienced by these workers, the Detroit Fire Department is actively hiring more staff to increase the overall workforce, and expanding the number of operational units.

"Recently, we signed a contract with a consortium of EMS providers to supplement what we put out every day in the city of Detroit," Levalley said. "As these issues arise, and we realize certain pieces of the dual-roll program aren’t work to perfection, we will make adjustments, and we will look for ways to improve."

