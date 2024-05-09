Pontiac Lake Road bridge in Waterford Township closed due to hole

article

A Waterford Township bridge scheduled to be replaced this year is closed Thursday after a hole opened up on the road.

The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) closed the bridge over the Clinton River between Airport and Crescent Lake roads.

The replacement of the bridge was scheduled to begin on June 3. It isn't clear if that project will be moved up due to the hole.

The project will include replacing the bridge, improving sewers, relocating the water main, and more.