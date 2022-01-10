Detroit expands COVID-19 booster shots for people age 12 and up
DETROIT - The city of Detroit has expanded access to Pfizer booster shots for any resident over the age of 12 that has completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
The Pfizer booster shot was part of the federal government's latest expansion into efforts to protect people against COVID-19, authorizing the shot for anyone 12 and older. It also lowered the recommended period for waiting to get the shot after completing a two-dose series from six months to five.
Additionally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also advised kids ages 5 and up who are immunocompromised receive a third shot four weeks after completing their initial series. A third shot is different than a booster shot.
Detroit residents can find Pfizer vaccinations and boosters at two health clinics in the city.
"It is critical that we protect our children and teens from COVID-19 infection and the complications of severe disease, and data shows that COVID-19 boosters help broaden and strengthen protection against Omicron and other variants," said Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair Razo.
Residents can go to two addresses to get a shot:
- Detroit Health Department at 100 Mack Avenue
- The Northwest Activities Center at 18100 Meyers
People are asked to make an appointment before arriving by calling 313-230-0505.