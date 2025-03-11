Detroit family calls for help after dog was taken from outside their home

A Detroit family is devastated after their dog, Nina, was taken by someone driving a Chrysler.

She has been missing since Sunday, and the family is hoping that by sharing their story, someone will come forward and do the right thing.

Why you should care:

Nina is an American Bully owned by the family of Monishalon Empson in Detroit. They all live in a home near 7 Mile and Van Dyke. A gate was mistakenly left open on Sunday, but the family says when Nina got outside, she did not run away; someone took her, and it was caught on security video.

"I saw a Chrysler going down the street and it was coming down fast like they didn’t see Nina at first," Empson said. "I saw the driver door open, and Nina went to it and then she immediately turned around. Then they pulled up a little bit, and I saw hand gestures, and they lured her into the car."

What you can do:

Monishalon hopes the public can help identify the person driving the vehicle, which she described as a navy blue Chrysler 300 with a white bumper and a Lion's logo on the bumper.

Detroit police say they are actively investigating this case, and the family is offering a reward to help bring Nina back home.

"We’re not sure how much we’re offering, but we are trying to talk to each other to figure that out," said Empson.

For now, the family is hoping for better days with Nina at home.

"I’m hoping I see her again. I had a dream about her. I’m hoping she comes home," Empson said.