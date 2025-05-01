Detroit family grieves over death of 19-year-old in I-94 shooting

article

The Brief A man was killed in a shooting on I-94, leaving a community grieving. 19-year-old Alvin Mark Johnson was in a shooting where Michigan State Police say two vehicles were shooting at each other. The shooter in the other vehicle is still at large, according to police.



A mother is grieving the loss of her son after a shooting on I-94 near 10 Mile on Saturday.

The backstory:

19-year-old Alvin Mark Johnson, nicknamed Lil Mark, was not so little, as he was an offensive lineman who earned a championship for Harper Woods High School. This achievement led to him playing football for Central State University in Ohio on a full-ride scholarship.

"He said if I don’t become a professional football player, I’m going to work in sports," said Mark's mother, Ebony Johnson. "He went into sports medicine. He was on the honor roll in college. He got really good grades, and they just took him away."

What they're saying:

Mark was killed Saturday in a shooting on I-94 near 10 Mile, where Michigan State Police say two vehicles traveling eastbound were shooting at each other.

The vehicle Mark was in ended up rear-ending another car.

Mark was hit and taken to the hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

The shooter in the other vehicle is still at large, according to police.

Ebony says Mark was innocent and a good kid. He had been out shopping with a friend and was getting ready to go on a cruise.

What you can do:

Adding to the tragedy, Ebony says her family is struggling to afford the funeral for her son. They’ve started a GoFundMe, asking for help from the community.

If you have information on the shooting, you can leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.