Detroit, Farmington Hills police to provide update after alleged abduction, sexual assault of 9-year-old girl

Detroit and Farmington Hills police will provide an update Wednesday after a 9-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted over the weekend.

Police initially reported that the child left her Farmington Hills home on Sunday, walked to Detroit, got lost, and was picked up by a man who asked if she needed help in the area of Eight Mile and Grand River. However, police now say that they think the girl was taken from Farmington Hills.

The girl had told police she got into the suspect's car and quickly realized he was driving in the wrong direction. She was unable to get out of the car and was taken to an unknown home. She was taken inside and raped in a house in the area of Berg and Trojan on the west side.

It is unclear if police still believe the child was assaulted in Detroit or if it happened in a different area.

Police have been looking for a white or gray 2015-2021 Jeep Renegade that the girl said the man was driving.

Anyone with information is asked to call 313-596-2250 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

