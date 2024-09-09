Expand / Collapse search

Detroit father accused of assaulting 3-month-old daughter

By Amber Ainsworth
Published  September 9, 2024 1:20pm EDT
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is facing charges after authorities allege that his 3-month-old daughter suffered head, neck, and spine injuries at the hands of her father.

Rmahn Denus-Elyjah Ja Bosnak, 23, is charged with first-degree child abuse and second-degree child abuse after the girl was found injured at a home in the 20400 block of Helen Street in Detroit just after 2 p.m. Sept. 3.

Bosnak was arraigned Sunday and given a $100,000 cash/surety bond.

More details about the nature of the abuse are expected as the case progresses through the court system.

