Detroit father accused of assaulting 3-month-old daughter

article

A Detroit man is facing charges after authorities allege that his 3-month-old daughter suffered head, neck, and spine injuries at the hands of her father.

Rmahn Denus-Elyjah Ja Bosnak, 23, is charged with first-degree child abuse and second-degree child abuse after the girl was found injured at a home in the 20400 block of Helen Street in Detroit just after 2 p.m. Sept. 3.

Related article

Bosnak was arraigned Sunday and given a $100,000 cash/surety bond.

More details about the nature of the abuse are expected as the case progresses through the court system.