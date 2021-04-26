Detroit filmaker's "Covid in Color" docuseries shows how virus laid bare racial disparities

"COVID-19 really blew the lid off of it," said Royal Jackson.

Metro Detroit writer, producer, and director Royal Jackson says the coronavirus hit the African-American community hard, but the damage was beyond physical.

As it spread, COVID-19 revealed the racial disparities that were more visible than ever, motivating his Detroit-based docuseries "Covid in Color."

"The first installment of the docuseries is really a pilot and it sets the tone as to why things are the way they are and a bigger scope of what is happening in the community," he said.

For the pilot, Jackson uses a faith-based mass vaccination clinic as a backdrop, exploring the mistrust of the vaccine by the African-American community.

But the series evolves with how the virus impacted people of color when it comes to the education system, economy, insurance, and access to medical care.

Jackson speaks to religious leaders, the National Guard - even Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, who he believes is making an honest effort with all residents of the city.

"I do think it may dispel a lot of confusion or assumptions people may have in the Black community as it relates to how the vaccine is being rolled out or whether there is access or not," Jackson said.

What he believes will also help is that "Covid in Color" will be released this spring on Detroit's Impact Network - the largest African-American-owned TV network - which is focused on educating a community rooted in mistrust.

"I believe that Covid has opened the wounds even more and I'm hoping people will see that we don't want to forget the community, and continue to support the community and even more so I hope the community sees the documentary and get inspired to get back up and fight again."

The series is targeting spring for airtime, but they are still working to wrap up the series.



