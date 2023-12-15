Detroit Fire Department graduates largest class of 90 cadets certified in fire and EMS

The Detroit Fire Department graduated its largest class of cadets in 2023 on Friday and the largest dual-enrolled class ever. It all comes after the department worked tirelessly to recruit more members.

"A lot of blood, a lot of sweat, a lot of tears," said Detroit Fire Chief James Harris at the ceremony.

But they made it. A class of 90 cadets completed training to be certified in both fire and EMS.

"Classes of May and July of 2023, good morning," Harris said.

"Good morning sir!" the cadets said.

It's a major feat, especially because it is the largest class to graduate with two certifications.

"I’m proud that you answered the call to service and today join the ranks of Detroit’s bravest," said Charles Simms, DFD executive fire commissioner.

Amid the record graduation class, department leaders have been working to fight news headlines and reports of Detroit Fire and EMS staffing shortages.

"This is a priority for Mayor Duggan. This is a priority for all of us," said Todd Bettison, Detroit deputy mayor. "Because as we build our city up, we have to always ensure that public safety is first and foremost."

DFD says this graduating class is proof that their efforts are working.

"As we start to serve the City of Detroit, we’ll still be learning every day, hours spent studying, testing, and training," said Cadet Tyler Deweese.

Officials also want these grads to understand being a firefighter is more than fighting fires and wearing the uniform - it comes with responsibility.

"You now represent the Detroit Fire Department on and off the job, as well as in social media," Simm said. "I implore you to always display professionalism, respect, and integrity, while servicing the citizens of Detroit."



