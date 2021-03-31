Detroit fire truck crashes into east side gas station

A Detroit fire truck crashed at a gas station at Dequindre and State Fair Wednesday night.

A trail of wreckage could be seen at the Citgo, with the rig appearing to be up against the building. It is unclear what caused the accident and if there were any injuries at this time.

A witness told FOX 2 that a Navigator SUV was crushed in the crash, but it is unclear how many vehicles were involved.

