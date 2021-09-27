Detroit fire truck crashes into car, injuring 5 people including 4 firefighters

Five people were injured in a crash with a Detroit fire truck on the city's east side Monday night.

The driver of a Mercedes that was hit by the fire truck is in serious condition. Four firefighters inside the rig were injured and taken to the hospital but are expected to be okay.

The woman behind the wheel of the sedan had to be freed from the vehicle using the jaws of life, according to Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell.

The DFD truck was responding to a high-rise fire at the time of the crash and after striking the car, ended up hitting a house. The crash happened around 5 p.m. at Forrest and McClellan.

A Detroit Fire captain was ejected from the truck, but is expected to be okay.

The high-rise fire ended up being minor with no injuries being reported.

Investigators are not sure what caused the collision.

