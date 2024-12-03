Detroit Fire urges safety precautions with holiday decorations as trees 'go up in seconds'

On Tuesday the Detroit Fire Department gave a demonstration with some precautions to take, that can save your lives and your home.

"They can go up in seconds and you’ll see that," said Capt. Edward Davis III.

"Of course it can catch onto anything combustible with the couch, curtains, anything like that," said DFD Commissioner Chuck Simms.

That’s why Detroit Fire is putting out the warning to water your tree. They gave an example using one donated by Home Depot which went a week and a half without water.

"Sometimes you get caught up in the hustle and bustle of the festivities and you neglect safety," Davis said.

One way to tell your tree is too dry, is by feeling the needles. A lot of times these fires are caused by overloading an electrical circuit near the tree.

Make sure to keep your extension cords updated and your space heaters away.

And if your tree does catch fire - "Get out. That’s the main thing, let us do the hard part," Davis said. "Don’t try to be an internet sensation and say 'I’m gonna put this thing out.' Get out and get us involved."

Captain Davis says to also keep an eye on your candles — and your cooking. The holidays can cause a lot of distractions and your holiday cheer — could go up in flames.



