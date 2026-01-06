Detroit firefighter dies at home after shift, cause of death undetermined

article

The Brief Detroit Firefighter Patrick Trout died on Monday. Trout, 47, had just worked an overnight shift, according to sources. Trout was a member of Squad 4 with DFD and had served 12 years.



A veteran Detroit firefighter from Squad 4 died Monday, the DFD commissioner announced today.

The backstory:

Patrick Trout died at home after working a full shift Sunday overnight into Monday according to sources.

The cause of his death has not been determined.

Trout, 47, was a member of Detroit Fire for the past 12 years.

He was among the firefighters who one year ago worked around the clock at the massive water main break in Southwest Detroit last winter.

"We are heartbroken by the loss of Detroit Firefighter Patrick Trout," Executive Fire Commissioner Chuck Simms said in a statement. "Firefighter Trout was a proud member of Squad 4 and a firefighter who embodied service, compassion, and had a great sense of humor. The team at Squad 4 said they will miss his morning hugs – they are a very close group.

"His dedication to this department and to the people of Detroit will never be forgotten."

The fire commissioner said Trout leaves behind a young family.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, young son, loved ones, and his brothers and sisters here in the Detroit Fire Department during this incredibly difficult time," Simms said.

The Source: Information for this story is from Detroit Fire sources and the executive fire commissioner.



