Detroit firefighters put out fire, find body on city's east side

By FOX 2 News Staff and Connie Wynn
Published  March 16, 2025 2:20pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating after firefighters found a body at a fire scene on the city's east side.

What we know:

On Saturday, March 15, firefighters responded to a call for a house fire around 7 a.m. in the 12500 block of Fairport near Gratiot.

Firefighters arrived within 4 minutes and found a small fire in a vacant lot next to a home. Once the fire was put out, crews discovered a body and notified police.

Detroit police confirm this is a homicide investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-Speak-Up or the Detroit Police Department at 313-597-2260.

What we don't know:

Detroit Police did not confirm any other details about the homicide. Officials did not say what caused the fire.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Detroit Police Department and the Detroit Fire Department.

