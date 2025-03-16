Detroit firefighters put out fire, find body on city's east side

article

The Brief Detroit firefighters responded to a reported house fire on March 15. A small fire in a vacant lot was put out and a body was discovered by fire crews. Police were notified and confirm this is a homicide investigation.



Detroit police are investigating after firefighters found a body at a fire scene on the city's east side.

What we know:

On Saturday, March 15, firefighters responded to a call for a house fire around 7 a.m. in the 12500 block of Fairport near Gratiot.

Firefighters arrived within 4 minutes and found a small fire in a vacant lot next to a home. Once the fire was put out, crews discovered a body and notified police.

Detroit police confirm this is a homicide investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-Speak-Up or the Detroit Police Department at 313-597-2260.

What we don't know:

Detroit Police did not confirm any other details about the homicide. Officials did not say what caused the fire.