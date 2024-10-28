Detroit firefighters reunite with little boy they rescued from burning home

On Monday two Detroit firefighters were reunited with the little boy they rescued last January.

"You saved my baby, you saved my family. Thank you," said Jasmine Nesbitt.

Nesbitt had left her husband and kids at home to buy diapers on Jan. 22nd, when their home on West Hollywood Street caught fire.

Moments later, the Detroit Fire Department’s Lt. David Howard and Firefighter Travis Winter responded.

"Everyone was screaming that there was someone left inside we went right in, didn't even hesitate," said Travis Winter, Detroit firefighter.

"It's kind of emotional now, But he was there on the floor - I felt him his heartbeat was heavy," said Lt. David Howard, DFD. "I grabbed him,"

But now they had to get out alive.

"It was hot, there was zero visibility, there was smoke floor to ceiling," said Winter.

But these firefighters knew a family was counting on them.

"We went back out the way we came in," said Howard. "While Winter continued to keep the fire off us."

Their efforts are why Jayvion survived.

After nearly nine months of medical treatment behind him and still more to come, Jasmine and her son arrived at the fire station on W. Seven Mile to say thank you.

"It’s really a blessing that God decided to let my baby live," said Nesbitt. "I’m forever grateful to the firefighters to the doctors everybody."

Next month at Detroit Public Safety Foundation’s Awards Ceremony Howard and Winter will receive a medal for their lifesaving work.

"I'm forever grateful," she said.

As this mom continues to count her blessings she hopes other parents learn from this story and they make sure to have a fire safety plan.

"Always have a plan and getting out and staying out and letting firefighters do their job because that is what they are trained to do," she said. "Who knows he might be a future firefighter."