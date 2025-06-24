Detroit fireworks shooting: Suspect, person of interest sought after 2 wounded at Ford Fireworks

The Brief A suspect and person of interest are wanted after a shooting during the Ford Fireworks in Detroit. A 17-year-old boy and 22-year-old woman were shot when gunshots were fired during a fight. The woman was a bystander, while the teen was an intended target, police said.



Detroit police have released photos of two people connected to a shooting at Monday night's Ford Fireworks that wounded two victims.

Minutes before the firework display started, a fight escalated to gunshots in the area of Larned and Randolph.

The backstory:

Police said the shooter, described as a Black man wearing a navy blue hoodie and navy blue shorts, started shooting during a fight in a large crowd. A 17-year-old and a 22-year-old woman both suffered non-fatal gunshot wounds. According to Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison, the teen was an intended target, but the woman was an innocent bystander.

Investigators are now looking for the shooter and his friend, who was seen wearing all white. The suspect and person of interest were seen running into a nearby parking garage after the shooting. Both are between 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 5 feet, 10 inches tall and have slim builds.

Dig deeper:

Despite the shooting, Bettison said there were no other issues at the annual summer event.

"I've been out here walking all night, walking through Hart Plaza and it was good in there. Everybody felt comfortable, and in Spirit Plaza as well," he said. "It only takes one knucklehead, it only takes one person to make a bad decision and so we are here, and we will respond to it, and we will hold individuals that choose to do that strictly accountable."

What's next:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.