Detroit fireworks shooting: 2 injured after fight in large crowd led to shots fired

The Brief A shooting in downtown Detroit left one person injured just before the fireworks show on Monday. Police say the shooting occurred as two people got into a fight in a large crowd when one pulled out a gun. Two people were shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.



A fun night of fireworks turned scary after a shooting in downtown Detroit on Monday night, according to police.

Just before the sky lit up at 10 p.m. for the 2025 Detroit Ford Fireworks, people were scrambling to get away from a commotion that occurred at Larned and Randolph Streets, just blocks away from Hart Plaza.

What they're saying:

Detroit police say two people got into a fight while in a large crowd when one pulled out a gun and fired two shots. A 17-year-old boy and a 22-year-old woman were shot and left with non-life-threatening injuries. The woman was not involved in the altercation.

One was shot in the hand and the other in the leg.

What's next:

Police say they were able to point out the suspected shooter through video, with them being described as a black man wearing a navy blue hoodie and navy blue shorts. He was joined by a friend who was wearing all white. Both ran into a nearby parking garage.

Police say they will soon make an arrest.

The Source: FOX 2 spoke with Detroit police for information on this report.

Watch FOX 2 Detroit LIVE: