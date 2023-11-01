Detroit first responders awarded for their bravery in annual ceremony

Detroit's police officers, firefighters, and EMS personnel were awarded on Wednesday for going beyond the call of duty.

The Annual Above & Beyond Awards Ceremony celebrated about 25 of Detroit's bravest first responders for the 11th year – with Medal of Valor and Purple Heart awards, piping horns, and pounding drums.

Heroic stories were highlighted during the event – like that of Detroit Police Officer Paul Sweppy. In August, he was shot in the leg while responding to a ShotSpotter call and a burglary in progress on Detroit's east side.

"I knew I was shot, and I was incredibly thankful in the moment I was with my two partners," Sweppy said. "They did a great job taking care of me, and I’m here today because of them."

He was honored with the Purple Heart and Medal of Valor, while his partners, Joseph Haggard and Christina Messina, received the Medal of Valor for their service.

At the time of the incident, the two officers fired back and rushed to the aid of Sweppy, working to stop the bleeding and ensuring there were no further threats before promptly moving him to safety.

"It’s kind of like an on-the-spot thing. You don’t really think about it, you just know what to do," Messina said.

"The lesser you think, probably, the more efficient you are moving," Haggard added.

Sweppy credits his fellow officers for preventing a worse injury.

"I’m still recovering. When I’ll be fully recovered –if I make a full recovery, we don’t know yet, but we'll see– I do hope to get back on the job," he said. "I love the job and I want to go back."

The Detroit Safety Foundation, who hosted the event, raised about $3 million to continue to support first responders, their families, and educational/training programs.