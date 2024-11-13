Detroit first responders honored in annual 'Above and Beyond Awards'

Dozens of first responders were recognized at Ford Field on Wednesday during the 12th annual Above & Beyond Awards Ceremony.

36 people were recognized for their courage at the event, which was hosted by the Detroit Public Safety Foundation. Police and fire officials were celebrated, even getting a video thank you from Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

Event organizers say the Public Safety Distinguished Service award was an opportunity for the community to nominate individuals within Detroit Police and Fire who go above and beyond for distinguished service to the community.

