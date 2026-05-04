Detroit gas prices rose more than 77 cents in a week, according to GasBuddy price reports

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The Brief Detroit gas price averages rose 77.3 cents in a week, according to GasBuddy price reports. Spikes happened nationwide, but the Midwest had it particularly hard due to refinery issues. GasBuddy's head of petroleum analysis said drivers should expect broader price volatility at the pumps for a bit.



Gas prices in Detroit are nearly a dollar more than they were a month ago, with a bulk of that price spike happening in the past week, according to GasBuddy.

Drivers in Detroit are paying an average of $4.82 per gallon of unleaded gas headed into the new week. This average is the same as the Flint area, and slightly lower than the average price in the Ann Arbor area, which is $4.84 per gallon.

Using price reports from 1,734 gas stations, GasBuddy said the average price for a gallon of gas in Detroit rose 77.3 cents in a week, a price that is 98.1 cents higher than the average a month ago.

GasBuddy reports showed that the cheapest gas in Detroit on Sunday was 3.99 a gallon, while the most expensive reported price was $6.09.

Gas prices spike nationwide

"Gasoline prices rose in every state over the last week, with some of the most significant and fastest increases concentrated in the Great Lakes, where states like Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, and Illinois saw sharp spikes, while Wisconsin experienced more modest gains," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Nationally, the average price of gas is $4.42, up 38.2 cents from last week.

Diesel prices rise

Diesel prices also continue to jump.

According to GasBuddy, diesel price averages in Detroit increased 21.3 cents compared to a week ago, with drivers now paying an average of $5.62 per gallon.

What's next:

De Haan said gas prices are likely to stay volatile for a while, fueled by refinery issues in the Midwest and continued tensions in the Middle East.

"While refinery outages were a key driver behind those outsized increases, early signs of improvement could help ease some of the most extreme price pressures in the Great Lakes in the days ahead," De Haan said. "Beyond the region, markets are also digesting a wave of new developments— including OPEC+ raising production for June and President Trump outlining a plan to free stranded ships— which could help restore some supply."

Drivers may see some relief as a result, but not extensively.

"However, with so many moving pieces, the outlook remains highly fluid, and while some localized relief may emerge, broader price volatility is likely to persist in the near term," De Haan said.

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