Detroit gas station carjacking suspect wanted after stealing Chevrolet Cruze at gunpoint

A man is wanted for carjacking a woman at gunpoint at a Detroit gas station last week.

Police said the man, who was armed with a rifle, approached a 31-year-old woman who was walking to her car at a gas station on W, Seven Mile near Evergreen and demanded her keys around 4:50 a.m. March 28.

The victim gave the suspect her keys, and he fled in her 2013 white Chevrolet Cruze.

The suspect is described as a male standing 5 feet, 7 inches to 5 feet, 8 inches. He had his hair in an afro and was wearing a black jacket, ripped blue jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.