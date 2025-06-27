Detroit gas station clerk who fatally shot customer to be sentenced

article

The Brief A Detroit gas station clerk who killed a customer will be sentenced Friday. Moad Al-Gaham was found guilty of second-degree murder for fatally shooting Anthony McNary. The sentencing was adjourned due to court document errors.



After case document errors led to his sentencing being adjourned last week, a Detroit gas station clerk who killed a customer will learn his fate Friday.

Moad Al-Gaham was found guilty of second-degree murder for fatally shooting Anthony McNary two years ago.

The backstory:

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Al-Gaham was working at a gas station in the 4410 block of Vernor Highway early June 5, 2023, when he got into a "heated exchange of words" with McNary, who was a customer. During that argument, authorities said McNay, 25, picked up a beef jerky stick and put it in his pocket.

Al-Gaham rifled through McNary's pocket to get the beef jerky, then forced him to leave the store when he tried to pay. Once McNary was outside, Al-Graham manually locked the door.

After, authorities said Al-Gaham pulled out a handgun, pointed it at McNary's forehead, and shot him through the door, killing him. The prosecutor said McNary was unarmed at the time.

The gas station was shut down after the shooting.

Last month, a jury found Al-Gaham guilty of second-degree murder and felony firearm.

Dig deeper:

Al-Gaham's sentencing was pushed until this week due to "significant errors" in the pre-sentencing report.

According to the court, Moad Al-Gaham's pre-sentencing report had the wrong conviction listed. Court documents show he was convicted of first-degree murder, but he was actually found guilty of second-degree murder. Additionally, the report was missing the sentencing guidelines for his case.

Those issues are expected to be resolved before Friday's sentencing.