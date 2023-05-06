Detroit gas station shutdown after shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured

Detroit police shut down a gas station on the city's west side after a triple shooting early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened around 3:00 a.m. at a Mobile gas station on McNichols near Lodge Freeway.

Police say there was an altercation over a refund of around $3 between the clerk and the suspect. The suspect then got upset and fired shots indiscriminately.

The suspect hit three innocent customers. One of the customers, a man in his 30's, was killed.

Police later learned the gas station was unlicensed and had them shut down later that day.

Police say the suspect pictured below is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.