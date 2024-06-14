Detroit gearing up for Juneteenth celebration

With Juneteenth just days away, the city of Detroit is readying up with a flurry of events and even a brand-new flag to commemorate the occasion.

It features the top-half shaded blue and the bottom the color of red, and a star in the middle.

"This flag represents movement - a change in America," said Venetta Mayberry.

More than a few people were around Spirit Plaza for the kickoff of events on Friday. In addition to singing and speeches, there was also a celebration of what the holiday means.

Among the events that will be happening is a repainting of the "Power to the People" street mural, which will be created by Dr. Hubery Massey and younger folks. It'll be relocated from its original location in Lower Woodward.

Detroit ACE commissioned the mural in 2021, which will see the new mural located on the east side of Woodward.

There is also a Juneteenth parade happening at Northwestern High School, which begins at 9 a.m. and starts at 2200 W. Grand Boulevard, Detroit. A resource fair will also be put on at the school to provide some help to the community.

Additionally, the Michigan Black Business Alliance is hosting its third annual Juneteenth Freedom Fest. Find more information on the event here.