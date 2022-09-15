Detroit Glock Boyz gang member sentenced after stealing $300K from unemployment agency, bragged

A Detroit gang member will spend five years in prison after taking a guilty plea to charges that he stole $300,000 from the unemployment agency plus weapons charges

Damon Long, a member of the gang Glock BOYZ TMC (Too Much Cash), was sentenced to 5 years in prison on Thursday after pleading to charges of aggravated identity theft, wire fraud, and illegally possessing firearms.

Long was arrested in May 2021 when the FBI searched his Detroit home. Agents found evidence of wire fraud and seized two pistols. Long is a felon and cannot possess guns.

Long admitted that he illegally possessed the pistols during his plea hearing, authorities said. He also admitted that he fraudulently submitted unemployment claims in the names of more than 10 people and received more than $300,000.

The FBI said Long bragged about his fraud and membership in the gang on his social media account.

In addition to the time in prison, he's also ordered to pay back the $300,000.

Related: Man uses fake company to defraud employer out of more than $1 million