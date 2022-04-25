Glock Boyz gang member pleads guilty to stealing $300K+ from unemployment agency, weapons charges

A gang member from Detroit pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft, wire fraud, and weapons charges after authorities say he submitted fake applications to the Unemployment Insurance Agency.

In May 2021, federal agents raided the home of 25-year-old Damon Long, a member of the violent street gang Glock Boyz.

Agents found evidence of wire fraud, and seized two pistols. Long is a felon and cannot possess guns.

Long admitted that he illegally possessed the pistols during his plea hearing, authorities said. He also admitted that he fraudulently submitted unemployment claims in the names of more than 10 people and received more than $300,000.

Related: Man uses fake company to defraud employer out of more than $1 million

"Damon Long defrauded the State of California of more than $300,000 by filing for unemployment insurance benefits in the names of dozens of identity theft victims. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners and state workforce agencies to safeguard the integrity of unemployment insurance benefit programs," said Irene Lindow, Special Agent-in-Charge, Chicago Region, U.S. Department of Labor Office of Inspector General.

Advertisement

Long will be sentenced Aug. 16.