Detroit graduate secures 80+ college offers, $1.3M in scholarships

The Brief Harmonie Stewart, Detroit School of Arts graduate, received over 80 college acceptance offers. She says that includes more than $1.3 million in scholarships. For the fall, she's heading off to Alabama A&M.



Many Detroit seniors are graduating with their diplomas in hand, but one graduate is crossing the stage with more than 80 offers from colleges.

What they're saying:

Harmonie Stewart is thrilled to have graduated from Detroit School of Arts and to have received over 80 college acceptance offers.

"I didn’t expect myself to get into 84. If I was talking to my younger self about it, she would’ve been like, ‘What are you talking about?’" she said.

Most of the offers, she says, came with cash, totaling more than $1.3 million in scholarships.

"It feels like a big accomplishment. When I first showed everyone my acceptance letters, they were like, ‘Yeah, you are who you say you are.’ And I’m like, I agree, I am who I say I am," she said.

Big picture view:

DBG manager Dennis Williams Mitchell says Stewart shines academically and in character at DBG, an organization that helps young students and teens succeed in school and life.

"Harmonie is phenomenal. She is by far one of the pinnacle students that we have at DBG," he said.

Stewart has been there since 6th grade, and Williams-Mitchell says he knew the moment she started applying to schools, she would get in easily.

"It started with a friendly competition between one of the alumni who graduated last year," he said. "He got accepted into, I believe, over 50 colleges and received half a million dollars in scholarships."

For the fall, she's heading off to Alabama A&M. She can't take all the scholarship money with her, but her hope is that others pick up on her competitive spirit and get accepted to even more colleges.

"Yesterday, a student said, ‘Oh, I’m so proud of you, and I want to be right where you are today.’ I’m like, ‘Oh,’ and I was just kind of crying about it because I didn’t expect to inspire so many people like that," she said.

What you can do:

DBG Detroit says there are 2,000 students on the waiting list.

