Detroit Grand Prix: A-Trak, Big Boi, Z-Trip, Steve Aoki announced as music headliners

article

A-Trak, Big Boi, Z-Trip, and Steve Aoki will perform next month at the Detroit Grand Prix.

The event from June 2-4 in Downtown Detroit will feature two shows the night of the second – DJ and producer A-Trak is set to take the stage from 6-7:15 p.m. followed by Big Boi from 7:30-8:30 p.m.

On June 3, turntablist and producer Z-Trip will perform at 5:30 p.m. and producer Steve Aoki will take the stage from 7-8:30 p.m.

Other entertainers will perform throughout the weekend.

All concerts will be free.

"As we have said since we announced the return of the Grand Prix to its original home on the Streets of Downtown Detroit, this is going to be an event – not just a race," said Michael Montri, president of the Detroit Grand Prix. "With a great music lineup providing the soundtrack all weekend long in Hart Plaza, our fans are going to experience an entertainment-filled weekend that they will never forget here in the Motor City."

Get tickets for the races here.