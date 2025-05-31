Detroit Grand Prix live: Stream race, time trials and more

The 2025 Detroit Grand Prix is here and downtown Detroit is buzzing with excitement and cars that reach over 230 MPH.

Friday kicked off the exciting weekend with practices and qualifying and on Saturday, cars return to the downtown track.

Practice sessions start on Saturday morning and go all morning until warm-ups and qualifying.

This year, FOX 2 is the home of the Detroit Grand Prix for the first time and we're bringing you a special multi camera look at the race as you've never seen it before.

We have three cameras set up along pit lane so you can see the cars as they fly by and crews as the cars pull in for a change.

You can stream it all live for FREE here and on the FOX LOCAL app.

So whether you're down at the track or watching from the comfort of your couch, download the FOX LOCAL app and stream the Detroit Grand Prix like never before.

2025 Detroit Grand Prix Schedule

8:00 AM - 8:45 AM: Practice #2

INDY NXT by Firestone

9:05 AM - 10:05 AM: Practice #2

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

10:35 AM - 10:55 AM: Warm-up

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship

11:30 AM - 12:00 PM: Qualifying

INDY NXT by Firestone

11:45 AM - 12:15 PM: Drivers’ Autograph Session

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship

GM REN CEN Wintergarden, Level A

12:20 PM - 1:50 PM:Qualifying

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

2:00 PM - 2:30 PM: Drivers’ Autograph Session

INDY NXT by Firestone

GM REN CEN Wintergarden, Level A

2:30 PM - 3:15 PM: Open Fan Grid Walk

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship

Blue Cross Blue Shield Pit Lane

3:40 PM - 5:20 PM: Chevrolet Detroit Sports Car Classic

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship