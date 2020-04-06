Detroit Grand Prix on Belle Isle in May canceled due to COVID-19

The Detroit Grand Prix scheduled for late May on Belle Isle has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced Monday.

Organizers say based on current public health mandates and restrictions, it was not possible to host the event May 29-31 and keep all patrons, workers, volunteers, and others safe.

Officials have been working over the past few weeks with participants, the City of Detroit, local authorities, the Belle Isle Conservancy, and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to determine an alternate date but due to scheduling issues, they were not able to reach a date in 2020.

“We looked at every possible scenario to reschedule the race, but all of them would have been too disruptive to the hundreds of fall events that will take place on Belle Isle. Some events, like weddings, family reunions, and festivals, have been scheduled a year in advance and it would not be right to alter anyone’s plans,” said Bud Denker, Chairman of the Detroit Grand Prix.

The Grand Prix is still expected to be held next year from June 4-6, 2021.

“We look forward to the Grand Prix returning in 2021 as we continue our mission of revitalizing Belle Isle Park and providing significant support to the Belle Isle Conservancy while helping to inject millions of dollars in economic benefit to our cities and our region,” Denker said.

Those who purchase tickets for 2020 will be contacted shortly.