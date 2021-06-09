The Corvette returns to the Grand Prix track after 13 years

On Wednesday, Chevrolet celebrated the Corvettes return to the Grand Prix introducing the Corvette Stingray C8R race car.

" It is my privilege to welcome you to Belle Isle to celebrate Corvettes racing return to the Grand Prix," said Laura Wontrop-Klauser, GM Sports Car Racing Program Manager.

Marc Maurini, Team manager of Corvette Racing, said, "We're proud to be here, have The Ren Cen in the background; it's a great event, so we are excited."

Although the Corvette has not seen the Grand Prix track since 2008, they say they've had a lot of international race success, including their recent 24 hour Daytona win.

Maurini said the car took about two years to make and costs about $1 million.

The 2021 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix will start June 11 and end June 13. You can find out more information and purchase tickets here.