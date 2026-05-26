Detroit Grand Prix road closures beginning for this weekend's races
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Getting around Downtown Detroit is going to be a bit more complicated for a while as part of the area is transformed into a racetrack.
Final preparations are underway for the Detroit Grand Prix, including the closure of numerous roads Tuesday. The Grand Prix is May 29-31, but road closures are slated to stretch beyond that window.
While roads will be closed, those needing to get around the city can still use the People Mover, SMART and DDOT buses, Transit Windsor, and the QLINE to get where they can't in a car.
Detroit Grand Prix road closures
Closed until 5 a.m. June 2
- Woodward between Larned and State Street, full closure
- Cadillac Square from Randolph to Bates, local traffic only
- Cadillac Square between Bates and Woodward, full closure
Closed until 5 a.m. June 3
- Atwater from Civic Center Drive to Bates, local traffic only
- Atwater from Bates to Riopelle, full closure
- Bates from Jefferson to Atwater, full closure
Closed until 5 a.m. June 4
- Beaubien from Larned to Jefferson, full closure
- Beaubien from Jefferson to Atwater, local traffic only. Motorists should follow posted signs.
- Renaissance Drive, local traffic only. Motorists should follow posted signs.
- Randolph from Larned to Jefferson, full closure
- I-375 southbound service drive from Larned to Jefferson eastbound, full closure
- From I-375, Jefferson eastbound exit open to local traffic only
- I-375 northbound service drive from Larned to Jefferson eastbound, full closure
- St. Antoine from Jefferson to Woodbridge, local traffic only
- St. Antoine from Woodbridge to Atwater, full closure
- Rivard from Jefferson to Atwater, full closure
- Rivard from Larned to Jefferson, full closure
- Eastbound Jefferson at M-10 to Rivard, full closure
Closed through June 4
- St. Antoine from Larned to Jefferson eastbound, local traffic only
- Brush from Larned to Jefferson eastbound, local traffic only
- Griswold from Larned to Jefferson eastbound, local traffic only
- E. Jefferson service road between Washington Blvd. and Griswold, full closure
- W. Jefferson service road between Griswold and Shelby St., full closure
Additionally, Woodbridge from St. Antoine to Rivard and Woodbridge from Riopelle to Rivard will be open for local traffic only through June 5. Southbound I-375 will remain open only to local traffic, while both directions of Jefferson will be open only for local and tunnel traffic.
The southbound Lodge Freeway will close entirely from Larned to Griswold for the event.