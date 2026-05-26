Detroit Grand Prix road closures beginning for this weekend's races

The Brief Many roads are closing Tuesday ahead of the Detroit Grand Prix. Public transportation will be available for those who need to get around the area.



Getting around Downtown Detroit is going to be a bit more complicated for a while as part of the area is transformed into a racetrack.

Final preparations are underway for the Detroit Grand Prix, including the closure of numerous roads Tuesday. The Grand Prix is May 29-31, but road closures are slated to stretch beyond that window.

While roads will be closed, those needing to get around the city can still use the People Mover, SMART and DDOT buses, Transit Windsor, and the QLINE to get where they can't in a car.

Detroit Grand Prix road closures

Closed until 5 a.m. June 2

Woodward between Larned and State Street, full closure

Cadillac Square from Randolph to Bates, local traffic only

Cadillac Square between Bates and Woodward, full closure

Closed until 5 a.m. June 3

Atwater from Civic Center Drive to Bates, local traffic only

Atwater from Bates to Riopelle, full closure

Bates from Jefferson to Atwater, full closure

Closed until 5 a.m. June 4

Beaubien from Larned to Jefferson, full closure

Beaubien from Jefferson to Atwater, local traffic only. Motorists should follow posted signs.

Renaissance Drive, local traffic only. Motorists should follow posted signs.

Randolph from Larned to Jefferson, full closure

I-375 southbound service drive from Larned to Jefferson eastbound, full closure

From I-375, Jefferson eastbound exit open to local traffic only

I-375 northbound service drive from Larned to Jefferson eastbound, full closure

St. Antoine from Jefferson to Woodbridge, local traffic only

St. Antoine from Woodbridge to Atwater, full closure

Rivard from Jefferson to Atwater, full closure

Rivard from Larned to Jefferson, full closure

Eastbound Jefferson at M-10 to Rivard, full closure

Closed through June 4

St. Antoine from Larned to Jefferson eastbound, local traffic only

Brush from Larned to Jefferson eastbound, local traffic only

Griswold from Larned to Jefferson eastbound, local traffic only

E. Jefferson service road between Washington Blvd. and Griswold, full closure

W. Jefferson service road between Griswold and Shelby St., full closure

Additionally, Woodbridge from St. Antoine to Rivard and Woodbridge from Riopelle to Rivard will be open for local traffic only through June 5. Southbound I-375 will remain open only to local traffic, while both directions of Jefferson will be open only for local and tunnel traffic.

The southbound Lodge Freeway will close entirely from Larned to Griswold for the event.