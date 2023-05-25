Detroit Grand Prix schedule including race start, concert times, and more

It may be a racing event, but this Detroit Grand Prix will come equipped with more entertainment than just wicked-fast cars and a downtown's transformation.

Over the three-day event on June 2-4, participating teams will have practice rounds Friday, qualifying laps Saturday, and the race Sunday. Surrounding the race events will be concerts at Hart Plaza, muscle car challenges, burning lap rides for fans, and a whole host of other pre-and post-race activities.

The time to watch for is 3 p.m. as that's when the live broadcast of the Detroit Grand Prix begins on June 4. From there, drivers will start their engines at 3:38 p.m. before getting the green flag at 3:45 p.m.

Drivers expect to race 100 laps through Downtown Detroit. Click here to see the 2023 course, which is a new track - or rather a return to an older version of the course.

Admission gates open at 8 a.m. each day and the fun starts shortly afterwards.

Find more information on the Detroit Grand Prix, including ticket info and concert details here

Friday, June 2, 2023

8:30 am - 9:30 am IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Practice 1

9:50 am - 10:20 am Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli Practice 1

10:40 am - 11:20 am Corvette Car Corral Track Laps

11:30 am - 12:00 noon INDY NXT presented by Firestone Driver Autograph Session (Location TBD)

11:40 am - 12:40 am IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Practice 2

12:30 pm - 1:30 pm NTT INDYCAR SERIES Drivers' Autograph Session (Location TBD)

1:00 pm - 1:30 pm Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli Practice 2

1:50 pm - 2:40 pm INDY NXT by Firestone Practice 1

3:00 pm - 4:00 pm NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice 1

4:50 pm - 5:05 pm IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Qualifying

5:30 pm - 6:00 pm INDY NXT by Firestone Qualifying - Race #1 & Race #2

6:00 pm - 7:15 pm Concert: A-Trak (Hart Plaza Stage)

7:30 pm - 8:30 pm Concert: Big Boi (Hart Plaza Stage)

Saturday, June 3, 2023

8:15 am 8:45 am Trans Am Series Qualifying for 3-Dimensional Services Group Muscle Car Challenge (Race #1)

9:05 am - 10:05 am NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice #2

10:20 am - 10:35 am Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli Series Pre-Race Ceremonies

10:35 am - 11:35 am Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli - 3-Dimensional Services Group Muscle Car Challenge

11:35 am - 11:50 am Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli Post-Race Ceremonies (Autotrader Winner’s Circle)

11:50 am - 12:00 Noon INDY NXT by Firestone Pre-Race Ceremonies

12:00 Noon - 12:55 pm INDY NXT by Firestone - Race #1

12:55 pm - 1:10 pm INDY NXT by Firestone Post-Race Ceremonies (Autotrader Winner’s Circle)

1:00 pm - 1:30 pm IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Drivers Autograph Session (Team Transporters in 5/3 Bank Paddock. Paddock access required)

1:15 pm - 2:45 pm NTT INDYCAR SERIES - Qualifying

3:15 pm - 4:00 pm IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge - Open Grid Fan Walk (Paddock access required) & Pre-race Ceremonies

4:00 pm - 4:10 pm IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Formation Laps

4:10 pm - 5:50 pm Chevrolet Detroit Sports Car Classic (IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Race)

5:30 pm - 7:00 pm Concert: Z-Trip (Hart Plaza Stage)

5:50 pm - 6:10 pm IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Post-Race Ceremonies (Autotrader Winner’s Circle)

6:15 pm - 7:00 pm Corvette Car Corral Track Laps

7:00 pm - 8:30 pm Concert: Steve Aoki (Hart Plaza Stage)

Sunday, June 4, 2023