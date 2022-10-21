Detroit grandmother accused of stabbing 2-year-old grandson in head facing child abuse, assault charges

A grandmother is facing charges after authorities say she stabbed her 2-year-old grandson in the head at a Detroit apartment Thursday.

Alisha Caver, 56, is charged with first-degree child abuse, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, and felonious assault.

Police responded to St. Antoine Gardens apartments off of I-75 and Warren Ave in Detroit around 1:30 a.m. after the child was stabbed in the side of his head multiple times. The boy survived and was taken to a hospital, where he was listed as stable.

Caver will be arraigned Friday afternoon.

Sources say the child doesn’t live at the apartment but frequently stays with his grandma there.

Investigators are still trying to piece together what led to the stabbing and if mental health issues, drugs, or alcohol played a role.