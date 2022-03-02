Detroit grandmother charged after unsecured handgun leads to non-fatal shooting of 5-year-old

article

An elderly Detroit resident has been charged in connection to the non-fatal shooting of her grandson who was struck by a bullet fired by his brother.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office arraigned Itterlee McNeil, 68, with two counts of child abuse in the second degree.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy accused McNeil of leaving a handgun unsecured in a home, which led to an 8-year-old shooting his 5-year-old brother and her grandson.

McNeil appeared in court on Feb. 28 in the 36th District Court and received a $10,000 bond.

Detroit police were first dispatched to a residence in the 13580 block of Rosemont Street in Detroit for a reported shooting on Feb. 17. Upon their arrival in the mid-afternoon, they observed a child on the kitchen floor with McNeil apply pressure to his chest.

The 5-year-old gunshot wound was in his right shoulder.

Medics soon arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment.

McNeil's next court appearance is March 10 for a probable cause conference. A preliminary examination is scheduled for March 17.

Worthy was among many law enforcement officials at a press conference last February where she, Detroit Police Chief James White, and Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington begged residents to use safer gun practices. Six juveniles have been injured by unsecured guns since Jan. 1.

During previous investigations in recent years, handguns have been found in cribs, dressers, and on gaming consoles, leading to almost two dozen shootings that could have been "absolutely and totally prevented."

Many of the incidents include firearms owned lawful gun owners.

"I'm not talking about in a place like a locked closet. I'm talking about in a crib. I'm talking about in the bottom dresser drawer that remained open, on the coffee table, under the bed, under the pillow," Worthy said.