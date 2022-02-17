5-year-old boy shot in chest after finding unsecured gun in Detroit home

A 5-year-old boy was shot in the chest Thursday afternoon in a Detroit house after finding an unsecured gun under a bed.

Police said the child found the gun inside a home on Rosemont near Davison on the west side. It is unclear if the child shot himself or was shot by another child.

The child is currently stable at Sinai-Grace Hospital. He will be stabilized and moved to another hospital for treatment, police said.

Detroit Police Chief James White said the gun belongs to the child's grandmother, who was caring for him at the time. She is a CPL holder.

During a press conference, White reiterated the importance of securing guns. Last month, a 3-year-old toddler shot themselves with a gun they found in the pocket of a jacket. Last year, at least 13 children shot themselves with guns they got ahold of.

"At this point, we can't tiptoe around this. There's no nice words to put on this. People have to be responsible with these guns," White said. "They have to care. They have to care about these babies."

Gun locks are given away for free at any Detroit police precinct.

