Detroit hair salon's 'Purses with Purpose' helps women in need

A Detroit hair salon owner has found a creative way to help women in need.

"It is very important we are raising these young women to be leaders to be idols and to be everything they can be - and to give back," said Barb Mills.

Barb Mills holds her daughter close inside her Detroit salon Everything Taylor'd, remembering the struggle but always appreciating the success.

"I am a woman, I am a young lady," she said. "I am 27 years old and I went through alot. (I was a) teenage mother, my mom passed away a few days before my high school graduation. I know how it feels to be without. I always want to reach back to people just like me."

Focusing on the needs of women, Barb thought of Purses with Purpose. Using her salon on W. Seven Mile as a donation location, she has decided to collect new or gently used purses - and fill them with donated items women always need, but may not be able to afford.

Everything from feminine products to lotion and soap to scarves, hats and anything else they can pack inside. She and her team then plan to hit the streets and shelters to distribute to women in need.

"November 16th is the deadline," Mills said. "That's when we are all going to come up here, start packing up these purses. We are going to take them down to the shelters, kick it with the ladies for a little while, talk to them, and hopefully make their day better."

Advertisement

Barb, who is an award-winning hair stylist, has also organized toy drives, a feeding the homeless foundation and several back to school drives. Her latest goal is to give hope to women who feel they have been left behind.

"It all adds up," she said. "It is very important you give back and bless other people when you have been blessed - and taken out of situations you aren't in anymore."

Everything Talor'd Salon is located at 20346 W. Seven Mile Road, 734-363-7412. You can donate or drop off purses or supplies until the Nov. 16 deadline.