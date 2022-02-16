Detroit handing out free KN-95 face masks at eight locations this week

Detroiters can get their hands on KN-95 masks during a distribution event at eight locations around the city on Feb. 17.

Residents that visit one of the drive-thru locations Thursday can get up to 10 masks per adult, per vehicle.

KN-95 masks are considered some of the most effective face coverings at protecting the wearer from COVID-19. Studies have consistently shown KN-95 masks can prevent smaller water droplets from slipping through because of the extra layer of plastic inside them. There are four other layers as well.

Despite their effectiveness, they're use isn't as widespread as officials would prefer. It's part of the reason the omicron variant was so successful at spreading during the most recent surge.

The distribution events will go from 2-6 p.m. They include:

Eastern Market Shed 3 - 2934 Russell Street

Adams Butzel Complex - 10500 Lyndon

Butzel Family Center - 7737 Kercheval

Farwell Recreation Center - 2711 East Outer Drive

Kemeny Recreation Center - 2260 S. Fort

Lasky Recreation Center - 13200 Fenelon

Patton Recreation Center - 2301 Woodmere

Samaritan Center - 555 Conner Street

The masks will also be distributed to patients when they receive a COVID-19 vaccine or test.

The Detroit Health Department is providing businesses and community organizations, including nursing homes, senior housing and homeless shelters across the city with a supply of KN-95 masks while supplies last. The KN-95 masks are sized for adults only.

Full details, including updates on closures due to inclement weather, can be found at www.detroitmi.gov/health.