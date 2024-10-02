Detroit Hutzel Hospital receptionist says he was beaten over Chick-fil-A

With his nose broken and his face battered, 62-year-old Terry Swanson isn't a fighter - he's a receptionist at Hutzel Hospital.

"There was just blood everywhere. I was just shocked, totally shocked," said Swanson, who mentioned he needs a CT scan for his back and leg. "And now I have to shield my face. I've got black eyes and a swollen face. I'm humiliated."

Swanson recounts that on Tuesday morning a young woman entered the hospital, requesting access beyond the security checkpoint to visit the Chick-fil-A. He says he calmly explained that only patients and visitors of patients are permitted inside.

"I had no idea she was upset about it until she was actually leaving," he said, describing her departure as irate and filled with homophobic slurs.

Swanson approached her to clarify the hospital's policy. That's when her boyfriend arrived by car and escalated the conflict.

"He just got out of the car and took it to a whole different level," Swanson said. "He told me he should hit me in my mother [expletive] face. At that time, I thought he was just talking."

But the situation quickly descended into a violent assault.

"He swung at me, and I blocked it. Then he started beating me up," recalled Swanson.

Swanson is unsure how long the attack lasted but says no one intervened, even though it took place just outside the hospital entrance.

The assailants fled, and Swanson was rushed to the ER for medical attention.

"All over trying to get some Chick-fil-A," he said.

According to Swanson, there is security footage of the incident, but Harper Hospital has refused to release it to FOX 2.

He is filing a report with the Detroit Police Department, hopeful that they can identify and locate the couple and obtain the release of the footage.

"Somebody out there knows who these individuals are, and I want them to pay," he stated. "I want them to pay for what they've done to me."