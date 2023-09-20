'Detroit has turned a corner'; One Detroit Partnership reduced violent shootings by 18%

City and police officials aren't patting themselves on the back yet, but Detroit law enforcement and the mayor's office are cautiously optimistic about their partnership with the U.S. Attorney's Office.

"At this point, the criminal element in this town knows exactly what the strategy is and what's coming, and we're starting to see changes in behavior," said Mayor Mike Duggan.

The One Detroit Partnership, a collaboration between federal and city officials sought to reduce violence in Detroit. It's strategy originally targeted the 8th and 9th precincts in Detroit, two of the more violent parts of the city.

Violent offenses fell 19% in the 8th precinct and 11% in the 9th precinct.

It also led to an 18% reduction in fatal and non-fatal shootings - about 14 fewer gunshot victims.

"I truly do believe that Detroit has turned a corner on violence," said Chief James White. "We have a lot of work to do, no one's taking a victory lap right now, there's still just too much violence in the community."

U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said the enforcement should be viewed through the lens of people that didn't become victims through gun violence.

"Everybody counts. Every family that didn't have to suffer through the grief and stress of having lost someone through violence counts," she said.

During a Wednesday press conference on the One Detroit Partnership, officials announced 22 people had been charged with federal gun crimes.

The partnership also works to better integrate the community with police through rallies and peace-nics.

"The true test is going to be 2024," Duggan said. "And this is really going to decide if this is a short-term blip or finally starting to change the level of violence in this city."