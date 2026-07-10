Detroit helicopter chase video shows stolen ATV pursuit, carjack attempt, wrong-way crash

The Brief Michigan State Police Trooper 2 video released Thursday showed a pursuit of a stolen ATV and attempted carjacking. The pursuit, which assisted both Troy and Detroit police, ended in a wrong-way crash on Gratiot. Multiple suspects were arrested in the case, which originally took place on July 1.



Newly released Michigan State Police helicopter video shows a wild police pursuit involving a stolen four-wheel ATV and a carjack attempt.

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The chase ended in a wrong-way crash on Gratiot with an innocent bystander's vehicle. MSP assisted Troy and Detroit police in the pursuit, which took place on July 1 and was shared by MSP Second District on X, formerly Twitter.

"Once again, Trooper 2’s aerial support played a key role in the successful arrest of the suspect, demonstrating the value of aviation in helping officers safely track suspects and coordinate an effective response," said the post on X.

The driver of a reportedly stolen four-wheeler reached speeds of up to 60 miles per hour, including driving the wrong way for portions of the pursuit.

At one point, the driver of the ATV hits the back of a minivan. The suspect then appears to attempt to carjack the minivan owner, who fights back and pulls him out of the driver's seat.

The suspect was able to free his four-wheeler from the back of the minivan and continued on, until ditching it to flee in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a woman who appeared to coordinate a meet-up with him.

The woman switched the passenger seat while the suspect drove the Cherokee, reaching speeds up to 100 miles an hour down Gratiot on Detroit's east side.

At some point, the suspect lost control of the Cherokee and crosses over to the wrong side of the road.

After fishtailing and narrowly missing two other vehicles, it collides with an innocent bystander's minivan. After fleeing on foot, the suspects inside – including the driver, are arrested.

Watch the video above to see the newly released MSP video.