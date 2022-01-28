article

Great Lakes shipping enthusiasts will be happy to know the perfect exhibition is now open for viewing at the Detroit Historical Society Friday.

A collection of more than 150 Great Lakes shipping models are now in display at the Dossin Great Lakes Museum through May 8.

Maritime Miniatures: The Art of the Ship Model explores the history of the Great Lakes shipping industry, from small schooners to the famous vessels like the Edmund Fitzgerald. The museum said one of its best models "are the oversized City of Detroit III with a cutaway interior and the oldest model in the Society’s collection, the Mayflower," which was built in 1853, a year after the actual vessel launched.

Courtesy of the Detroit Historical Society

Admission will be $5 for everyone 6 years and older. Children under 6 and Detroit Historical Society Members will have free admission. As a reminder, residents of Detroit, Hamtramck, and Highland Park can sign up for a membership for free.

The Dossin Great Lakes Museum is located on Belle Isle, where it cares for some 250,000 historical artifacts.

Learn more here.