Live entertainment, games and giveaways combined July 27 in Detroit as the city celebrated the first day of 2024's early voting.

Rapper G-Mac Cash, and City Clerk Janice Winfrey were encouraging people to get out and vote during the 9-day window of early voting leading up to the Aug. 6 primary election.

Winfrey said early voting centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for all nine days, with no exceptions.