Detroit home on Greenview repeatedly targeted in drive by shootings

The Brief A home in Detroit was shot at during two drive-bys. Neighbors didn’t expect it, and when they heard the terrifying noise of gunshots, they tried to get out of the way. Neighbors told FOX 2 a family was living there, an 18-year-old man in the house was hit.



A Detroit house was shot up not once but twice on the city's west side.

Police say during the first shooting, an 18-year-old man was wounded, he’s expected to be okay. The community is shaken.

Big picture view:

Neighbors didn’t expect it, and when they heard the terrifying noise of gunshots, they tried to get out of the way.

"Bullets through their windows. That’s where the little kids be playing at," said neighbor Kevin Eluy.

The house next to Eluy's on Greenview near Grove was shot up and left riddled with bullet holes. The first time early Monday at around 1:30 a.m. The block captain heard it too, thinking it was fireworks at the moment.

Then a few days later on Wednesday night, Eluy said the shooters came back again, but this time, thankfully, no one was home.

What they're saying:

Neighbors told FOX 2 a family was living there, an 18-year-old man in the house was hit. Police say thankfully the injuries aren’t life-threatening.

"If you out shooting a gun you don’t know who in the house, a kid older man older woman. Everybody counts," said Eluy.

Then the fear everyone else is dealing with.

"Bullets came through my window here. And hit all through the house," Eluy said.

In the meantime, finding whoever did it is a top priority.